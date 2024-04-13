Cool, cloudy Saturday to kick off Marathon weekend

The weekend isn’t ideal, but we have some upbeat points.

There are many dry hours. The rain isn’t heavy or organized. At least some sun is possible both days (Sunday morning looks ideal and virtually cloud-free.) And it’s not like it’s cold. Think coolish instead.

Today is wrapped up in the cloud cover that surrounds the storm from yesterday. A quick sprinkle is possible as the atmosphere becomes unstable with any spokes of sun. Winds remain brisk, but they back off later in the day. Tomorrow sees a gorgeous start, then the clouds race in with a grouping of light showers by mid/late afternoon. We still manage to make the low 60s, however.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you’re enjoying a three-day weekend, the finest part of the forecast is Monday, with tons of sun and mild temps. This may/may not be ideal for the runners (depends on your personal preference), but it’s great if you’re lending support to any of the athletes along the course. Winds will be brisk, but tolerable. Pack your sunscreen and a light coat for the early morning chill.

Tuesday looks even warmer than Marathon Monday, but an approaching front by midweek will haul in a few showers. No glaring, beefy storm this week…which sounds like an improvement to me.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!