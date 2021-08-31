Coolidge Corner Theatre to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test

The Coolidge Corner Theatre announced new COVID-19 rules this week, saying it will require patrons to either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test.

The Brookline, Massachusetts, institution posted the new health and safety guidelines to its website Monday.

Beginning Sept. 3, the theater said anyone attending screenings or events will be required to show a physical vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, a digital vaccination record or a negative PCR test result from the previous 72 hours. A photo ID may also be requested.

Children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated will be allowed to attend if accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult, but they must wear a mask.

Anyone holding a ticket for a screening on Sept. 3 or beyond who cannot comply with the new policy can contact the theater at info@coolidge.org to request a refund. Going forward, the theater said it will not provide refunds for anyone who shows up at the theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Anyone with COVID symptoms, who has tested positive for the coronavirus or who has been in contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID or tested positive is being asked to cancel their visit to the theater. Their order will be refunded.

Seating at the theatre is general admission at full capacity. All guests are required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose throughout the building, except when seated inside the theaters while eating and drinking.