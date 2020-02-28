Federal health officials have said the coronavirus, which emerged in December in Wuhan, China, has sickened at least 60 people in the United States.

A total of more than 81,000 cases around the world — mainly in China — have been reported and killed 2,700 globally.

In the past week, the focus has turned more closely to how the deadly virus could impact Massachusetts, and specifically, Boston. Here's what we know so far:

How many coronavirus cases are there in Massachusetts?

State health officials said Wednesday that they have had 680 people in quarantine so far, meaning they are monitored just in case they present symptoms. While 377 completed their monitoring with no symptoms, 231 are still under self-quarantine in their homes.

So far, there has only been one documented case of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

Officials said behind the scenes they are taking a number of "strategic actions" like communicating daily with the CDC and other federal and regional agencies as well as instituting a streamlined organizational system that will facilitate information sharing.

The State Department also added that they are in continuously contact with partners including school health personnel, emergency medial services, college and university health systems.

Officials are engaging Massachusetts hospitals and health system leadership, disseminating guidance and recommendations to school superintendents, monitoring impacts to the supply chain of personal protective equipment and continuing efforts to perform surveillance of potential cases.

Are there any coronavirus cases in Boston?

Yes. So far, the state's one confirmed case of coronavirus was in a student in his 20s from UMass Boston who had traveled to Wuhan, China. That person must have two consecutive, negative tests before being cleared, and health officials said they are still waiting for that to happen.

Boston health officials said Thursday that 33 others in the city are also being monitored for coronavirus. None of them have shown any symptoms, but are currently self-quarantined.

Health officials said the risk remains "very low" for Bostonians to contract coronavirus.

What is Massachusetts doing to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak?

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he will release a plan next week on steps Massachusetts is taking to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

"I would expect that by the beginning of next week we'll probably have a fully formulated plan that we can show people," Baker said. "But again I would point out that here in Massachusetts, based on the data and the information and the guidance that we've received so far, this remains a low threat."

Boston health officials have also been meeting to get ready, and Boston EMS said its personnel are prepared to treat any calls involving a patient with coronavirus-like symptoms or with a recent travel history to a coronavirus hot spot.

“If we get within six feet of somebody who’s coughing, has fever, something like that, we don a mask for us that’s fitted," Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said. "We would then also wear a face shield, the gown like you’d see in operating rooms... and put a mask on the person.”

How will it impact major events?

So far, there hasn't been any serious impact on big local events. Though Sony pulled out over coronavirus concerns, the PAX East gaming convention in Boston this weekend is underway.

And Baker said there are no indications yet that it would have a major impact on the April 20 Boston Marathon. Organizers of the Tokyo Marathon recently said they will limit the race to elite runners and wheelchair athletes because of concerns about the coronavirus.

