Mass. Couple Found Dead in Home by Relative, Police Investigating as Murder-Suicide

Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, were both found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their 160 Thelma Avenue home in Somerset.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

A Massachusetts couple was found dead Saturday morning in their Somerset home, and detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide, state police announced.

Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, were both found dead by a relative who called Somerset police around 8:05 a.m.

Police say both Amber and Joshua Pereira died from apparent gunshot wounds inside their 160 Thelma Avenue home.

A gun was found underneath Joshua Pereira, according to police, and a preliminary investigation reveals he had recently moved out of the home after the couple separated.

Police say at some point prior to 8 a.m. Saturday, Joshua Pereira drove to the Thelma Avenue home. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house shortly after he arrived.

The cause and manner of Amber and Joshua Pereira's deaths are pending autopsies by the state medical examiner's office.

Police say it does not appear that anyone else was in the home at the time of the incident and that no one else was involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

