Coverage of Friday's Winter Storm: WATCH LIVE

By Staff Reports

Friday's winter storm is expected to bring snow to the south and west, and strong winds and rain to the east and south of New England, with the potential for widespread power outages.

Eversource said they're anticipating around 70,000 outages in Massachusetts alone.

You can watch NBC10 Boston and NECN's live coverage of Friday's storm in the video player above.

