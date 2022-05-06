Local

Massachusetts

COVID-19 Cases in Mass. Schools Continue to Climb

The good news is that the majority of students continue to tend to see more mild symptoms -- or no symptoms at all

By Alysha Palumbo

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools have more than doubled over the past week.

It’s definitely concerning news for parents, students and school staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the new numbers Thursday, which show more than 10,000 positive tests in schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Breaking it down, that’s roughly 8,000 students and 2,600 staff members -- more than double the previous weekly average for the last two weeks. 

The highest number of cases are in Boston Public Schools, followed by Newton, Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield and Framingham.

The K-12 mask mandate was lifted at the end of February, and most districts made it optional to wear masks.

But Boston Public Schools – which tops the list – continues to require masks for students and staff – and is also obviously the largest district.

It’s important to note these numbers come two weeks after April vacation, a time when families travel and attend social events, and when we’ve tended to see spikes in cases throughout school communities.

The good news is students continue to tend to see more mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. 

