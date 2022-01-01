Local

COVID Tests For Mass. Schools To Be Distributed Saturday

The COVID-19 tests for Massachusetts schools will be distributed Saturday afternoon

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state is handing out rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to all teachers and staff in Massachusetts and the distribution process will start Saturday afternoon after an initial delay.

More than 227,000 at-home rapid COVID tests arrived on New Years' Eve. They were running late on delivery due to supply chain issues.

Teachers and staff will be able to pick up the tests when they're distributed at 1 p.m. in Franklin.

This is a crucial step in getting students back to school safely starting on Monday.

Some teachers unions have pushed for schools to temporarily close after this delay in delivery.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association said that the commistioner could have handled this situation better.

“He’s promised on testing over the weekend," said Merrie Najimy from the MTA. "So the only prudent thing to do is use Monday as a day for testing, that way districts can analyze the results, and then have time to prepare if they’re going to need additional staff or develop a contingency plan if the district deems that it’s necessary.”

Some school districts have decied to close on Monday because of the testing issues.

Burlington and Lexington are just two of the districts that have decided to close.

