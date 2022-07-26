Crane Tips Over Onto Building Under Construction in Dorchester

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crane that collapsed on a building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Crescent and Dorchester avenues. Boston fire said the crane tipped over onto a building that is under construction.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
PHOTOS: Crane Falls on Building in Dorchester
Aerial footage showed the crane's arm fell across almost the entire length of the building.
No further information was immediately available.