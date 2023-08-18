Serious crash briefly closes Sagamore Bridge heading to Cape Cod

A car crash sent people to the hospital with serious injuries and briefly closed the Cape Cod-bound side of Massachusetts' Sagamore Bridge for Friday afternoon, snarling traffic for people headed for a getaway.

People were taken to hospitals with serious injuries from the crash on Route 3, just before the bridge, according to Massachusetts State Police. The people who were injured are expected to survive.

The crash took place at 3:15 p.m., prompting all southbound lanes to be closed at first. One lane in each direction has reopened after some of the wreck was cleared.

More details on what happened on the crash weren't immediately available. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had said only that it involved multiple injuries and closed Route 3 southbound at the bridge.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately available.

The Sagamore Bridge is one of two road connections to the Cape, along with the Bourne Bridge. The state is pushing for federal funding to have them replaced.

Healey's office said the administration still intends to replace both bridges, but wants to start with the Sagamore because of its higher traffic volumes and its bigger role in the Cape's economy.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.