Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
revere

Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Several Vehicles on Route 1 in Revere

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed as the wreck was cleared

By Asher Klein

A crash tied up traffic on Route 1 in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 15, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A person was seriously hurt in a crash on Massachusetts Route 1 in Revere, state police said Monday.

Aerial footage from the scene showed about five vehicles, including a truck, involved in the crash on the northbound side of the highway before Route 60.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed as the wreck was cleared.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 6 mins ago

Cold Wind Remains With Nor'easter Possible in Days Ahead

coronavirus 15 mins ago

Teachers Unions Back Proposed Delay of Return to Classroom in Mass.

Initially, police said there were injuries in the crash, but updated later Monday afternoon to say that one person was seriously hurt. It wasn't immediately clear what's believed to have caused the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

revereMassachusettsMassachusetts State PolicecrashRoute 1
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us