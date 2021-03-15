Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Several Vehicles on Route 1 in Revere

A person was seriously hurt in a crash on Massachusetts Route 1 in Revere, state police said Monday.

Aerial footage from the scene showed about five vehicles, including a truck, involved in the crash on the northbound side of the highway before Route 60.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed as the wreck was cleared.

Initially, police said there were injuries in the crash, but updated later Monday afternoon to say that one person was seriously hurt. It wasn't immediately clear what's believed to have caused the crash.