Crews Battle Fire in Lowell

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-story building in Lowell, Mass. on Thursday.

Heavy flames and smoke are showing from the building on Maude Street.

The Salvation Army said they were responding to the 3-alarm fire to offer food, water and "emotional/spiritual care for impacted individuals" at the request of the fire department.

Lowell police ask drivers to avoid the area of Maude and Middlesex streets while crews work.

