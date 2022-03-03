Local

lowell

Crews Battle Fire in Lowell

Heavy flames and smoke are showing from the building on Maude Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-story building in Lowell, Mass. on Thursday.

Heavy flames and smoke are showing from the building on Maude Street.

The Salvation Army said they were responding to the 3-alarm fire to offer food, water and "emotional/spiritual care for impacted individuals" at the request of the fire department.

Lowell police ask drivers to avoid the area of Maude and Middlesex streets while crews work.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

