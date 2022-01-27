Crews Battle Large Fire at Laundromat in Dorchester

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a laundromat in Dorchester Thursday night.

According to the Boston Fire Department, crews were first called in around 6:30 p.m. and found heavy black smoke erupting from the building at 9 Bowdoin St. Firefighters immediately began working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent houses.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fire officials said the frigid temperatures caused water to turn to ice on contact, making conditions difficult for the crews. The heavy smoke could be seen spreading through the neighborhood.

As of 7:30 p.m. the largest of the fire was knocked down, firefighters said. Crews remain on scene handling hotspots and more details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.