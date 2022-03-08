Crews Battle Fire in Downtown Beverly

Firefighters battled a large house fire in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Beverly fire officials said the scene was located on Swan Street near Cabot Street in the downtown area. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building.

All of the building's residents were able to escape safely, fire officials said.

Working fire, second alarm at Cabot and Swan St. Please avoid the area if you can! — Beverly Fire Dept (@BeverlyFire) March 8, 2022

Around 2:18 p.m., all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Third alarm, building evacuation ordered. — Beverly Fire Dept (@BeverlyFire) March 8, 2022

Firefighters from multiple area departments are on scene.

Multi alarm fire on Swan St in Beverly. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/zozoQqmGhO — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 8, 2022

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

No further information was immediately available.