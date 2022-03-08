Local

Crews Battle Fire in Downtown Beverly

The blaze is located at Cabot and Swan streets in the downtown area

Firefighters battled a large house fire in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Beverly fire officials said the scene was located on Swan Street near Cabot Street in the downtown area. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building.

All of the building's residents were able to escape safely, fire officials said.

Around 2:18 p.m., all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Firefighters from multiple area departments are on scene.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

No further information was immediately available.

