Crews Knock Down Fire at Mattapan Duplex

Emergency crews in Boston knocked down a fire early Tuesday morning in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 55 Cedar Street at around 1:25 a.m., with the fire extending to 57 Cedar Street.

By 2 a.m., fire officials said they had the fire knocked down, and everyone in the home had been safely evacuated, including children.

Crews had a tough time as the fire traveled across the roof of the duplex building, with officials noting several obstacles they faced while battling the flames.

Deputy Chief Michael Hocking addressed the media on the 2 alarm Cedar St fire where companies assisted 5 children & 7 adults evacuate & are now displaced. There were no injuries reported . Companies are clearing out. BFD-VAU is on scene to assist families with emergency services pic.twitter.com/phGnqDqEAK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2023

"Obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways in there, steep stairways," Deputy Chief Michael Hocking told news outlets on scene. "Wires were a big problem here — we couldn’t get our aerial ladders to the roof. Eventually we got some ground ladders up there and opened it up. And once we were able to do that, the fire lifted and the engine companies were able to put the fire out."

No injuries have been reported from the fire, which Hocking said started at the back of the first floor in the kitchen.