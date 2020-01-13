Crews Respond to Manhole Fires at Busy Boston Intersection

Crews responded to multiple manhole fires in Boston Monday morning, blocking access to a busy intersection.

Police said the fires were reported in the area of 60 School St. sometime before 7 a.m. At the scene, crews uncovered a manhole and smoke emitted from underground.

The immediate area was blocked off until further notice in the area of Tremont Street. Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternative route.

It was not immediate clear what started the fires. An investigation was ongoing.