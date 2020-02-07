Teacher, Students Hospitalized Following Hazmat Situation at Kingston High School

State hazmat officials and local firefighters responded Friday to a reported hazmat situation at a high school in Kingston, Massachusetts.

State fire officials said the initial call came in around 10 a.m. for an odor in a classroom at Silver Lake Regional High School at 260 Pembroke St.

One teacher and between five and 10 students were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

According to a message sent to parents, a staff member reported feeling nauseous and a strong odor coming out of a classroom. Police and fire officials were immediately notified.

Hazmat officials are recommending that the school's HVAC system be shut down and the school evacuated while the situation is assessed.

No further information was immediately available.