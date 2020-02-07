Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Kingston

Teacher, Students Hospitalized Following Hazmat Situation at Kingston High School

Hazmat officials are recommending that the school be evacuated while the situation is assessed

By Young-Jin Kim and Marc Fortier

By Young-Jin Kim and Marc Fortier

Kingston Massachusetts School Odor
David Curran

State hazmat officials and local firefighters responded Friday to a reported hazmat situation at a high school in Kingston, Massachusetts.

State fire officials said the initial call came in around 10 a.m. for an odor in a classroom at Silver Lake Regional High School at 260 Pembroke St.

One teacher and between five and 10 students were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

red sox 25 mins ago

Report: Red Sox to Hire Ron Roenicke as Next Manager

Weather 22 mins ago

Damaging Wind Gusts, Other Intense Weather Across New England

According to a message sent to parents, a staff member reported feeling nauseous and a strong odor coming out of a classroom. Police and fire officials were immediately notified.

Hazmat officials are recommending that the school's HVAC system be shut down and the school evacuated while the situation is assessed.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Kingston
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us