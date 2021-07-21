Cyberattack Impacting Brockton Police Department Computers

A cyberattack is impacting computers at the Brockton Police Department, but officials say essential department functions are not being affected.

Mayor Robert Sullivan said the incident has not halted the department's ability to respond to emergency calls, patrol the community or perform other police functions.

"We have no reason to believe this was a targeted attack," Sullivan said. "Although other City departments have taken precautionary measures in response to the attack, those departments continue to perform their vital functions as well."

The mayor said upon learning of the cyberattack, the city began working with forensic specialists to investigate the incident and restore the systems at the police department as soon as possible.

Federal and state law enforcement authorities have been informed and the investigation into the source of the attack is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.