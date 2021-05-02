Dartmouth, Mass., Police Searching for Man Missing Since Friday

Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a 46-year-old man last seen Friday.
Dennis Darbyshire was last seen leaving his group home in Dartmouth on a motorized lime-green scooter, local police said Sunday.
Darbyshire is described as 5-foot-11, weighing about 280 pounds and having brown eyes and light brown hair.
Because he left without his medication, police said, there is concern for his well-being.
A family member told police that Darbyshire likes to visit casinos.
Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact Dartmouth police at 508-910-1700.