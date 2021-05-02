Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

Dartmouth, Mass., Police Searching for Man Missing Since Friday

A family member told officers that Dennis Darbyshire likes to visit casinos, and, because he left without his medication, police said, there is concern for his well-being

By Abigail Vervaeke

A photo of missing man Dennis Darbyshire
Handout

Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a 46-year-old man last seen Friday. 

Dennis Darbyshire was last seen leaving his group home in Dartmouth on a motorized lime-green scooter, local police said Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Darbyshire is described as 5-foot-11, weighing about 280 pounds and having brown eyes and light brown hair.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 2 hours ago

Clouds Increase This Afternoon, Cold Front Brings Rain

wrong-way driver 3 hours ago

Mass. Man Killed in NH Wrong-Way Crash

Because he left without his medication, police said, there is concern for his well-being.

A family member told police that Darbyshire likes to visit casinos.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact Dartmouth police at 508-910-1700.

This article tagged under:

missing personDartmouthDartmouth police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us