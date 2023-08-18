Dave's Hot Chicken Plans to Open in Braintree

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a California-based chain of eateries focusing on Nashville hot chicken may be opening its first outlet in the southern suburbs of Boston.

A Patriot Ledger article mentions that Dave's Hot Chicken has gotten approval to open in Braintree, moving into a space at South Shore Place on Forbes Road. Once it opens, the new location will join others locally in Chelmsford, Framingham, Newton and Woburn, while another outlet is also in the works at South Bay in Dorchester, and based on the other locations, expect to see tenders and sliders with heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper" along with such items as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.

The address for the upcoming Dave's Hot Chicken in Braintree is 30 Forbes Road, Braintree, MA, 02184. The website for the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com.

