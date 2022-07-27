Local

David Ortiz Launches Line of Cannabis Products

Days after Big Papi's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Red Sox legend has entered the marijuana business

Big Papi is launching a new line of cannabis products.

As the big hits continue in retirement for the Red Sox legend, David Ortiz partnered with Revolutionary Farms to create Papi Cannabis. The line includes products like Sweet Sluggers, packages of pre-rolled blunts.

Ortiz was on hand at the product launch just days after his induction into the Hall of Fame. The slugger said while he didn't use cannabis before he played, he thinks it's a great tool to deal with stress and physical pain.

"Reality is that cannabis doesn't help in baseball, I don't think. You know what I'm saying, if you're talking about sports, you always gotta be speeding up, and cannabis slows you down," he joked.

Rev Brands said they will release more Papi Cannabis products later this summer.

