Deadly Shooting Overnight in Manchester, NH

New Hampshire officials responded to a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, late Thursday night.

One person has died and another was taken to a local hospital following the Brockton Street shooting.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald described the death as "suspicious," saying it does not appear that this was a random incident. There is no danger to the public at this time, he said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.