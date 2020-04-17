Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
crime

Deadly Shooting Overnight in Manchester, NH

Overnight death in Manchester is "suspicious," New Hampshire officials said.

Police lights by night
Getty Images

New Hampshire officials responded to a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, late Thursday night.

One person has died and another was taken to a local hospital following the Brockton Street shooting.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald described the death as "suspicious," saying it does not appear that this was a random incident. There is no danger to the public at this time, he said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.

This article tagged under:

crimeNew HampshireMANCHESTERshootingPOLICE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us