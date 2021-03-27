Death of Mass. Woman Beaten on Maine Beach Ruled a Homicide

The death of a woman allegedly beaten by her boyfriend at a beach in Maine was ruled a homicide, according to state authorities.

The state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Saturday and ruled Pattelena’s death a homicide caused by blunt force injury to the head.

Maine State Police said the York Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock at Short Sands Beach at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Arriving officers detained Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, of Bedford, Massachusetts and found Rhonda Pattelena, 35, also of Bedford, dead behind the rock.

State police didn’t provide any further details other than to say the two were domestic partners and had one mutual child.

Buchannan was charged with murder and is in custody at York County Jail. He’s expected to make his first court appearance at the York County Superior Court in Alfred next week. It’s not immediately clear if Buchannan has a lawyer.

State police said investigators are expected to continue their investigation through the weekend. The agency said there’s no on-going risk to public safety.