Chelsea

Death of Man Found in Chelsea Hallway Under Investigation as Suspicious

The man lived in the building, an affordable housing community

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A 50-year-old man was found unresponsive Tuesday in a hallway of his building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, local police said, announcing that his death is under investigation.

Investigators believe that there were suspicious circumstances involved in the man's death, though it's not yet clear whether the death was a homicide or suicide, according to Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes.

The man lived in the building, an affordable housing community on Clark Avenue and Cabot Street, according to police, who were waiting to speak to family before identifying the man.

"No residents are believed to be in any danger," Kyes said in a statement.

