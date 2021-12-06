Death of UNH Student Shocks Classmates

Students at the University of New Hampshire are mourning the death of one of their classmates.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday afternoon, about 36 hours after police said he disappeared after a night of drinking with friends.

Police in Durham discovered his body in a marshy area near Coe Drive, one street over from where Lirosi lived.

"It's just crazy. It's really upsetting, of course," said sophomore Casey Byrne. "The campus is all feeling it today."

"I think of my own mother and how terrifying that must be for her and how awful it must be to lose a child," said sophomore Toby Helton. "Don't go anywhere alone. It's a good reminder."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo's family and friends," the university said in a statement posted on Twitter Sunday. "This is a very sad day for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death."

It's still unclear how Lirosi died, but the university said his death isn't considered suspicious.

Police are awaiting autopsy results.