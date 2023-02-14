Dedham High School Secure After Brief Lockdown Over Call, Police Say

Dedham High School was briefly locked down Tuesday morning as police investigated a call made to the Dedham, Massachusetts, police dispatch center, officials said.

There was no immediate indication if there was a credible threat at the school but police said after several minutes that the area was cleared and the school secure, with the lockdown lifted.

Police had asked people to stay away from the area until the call was investigated. They didn't share what the nature of the call was.

The area has been cleared. All is secure. Street is reopening at this time. Schools will return to normal activity. https://t.co/bql9cCfpTw — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 14, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.