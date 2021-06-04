Deer Leads Police on Wild Chase in Boston's North End

A young deer generated some excitement in Boston's North End on Friday morning, running rampant throughout the neighborhood before finally being captured by Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The deer was spotted in a parking lot and in several other areas, and made an impressive leap over a fence into a playground as it attempted to evade capture.

Several people were out watching the deer as it made its way around the neighborhood.

The deer was finally cornered on North Street by Boston and environmental police, who shot the deer with a tranquilizer dart so they could safely remove it from the congested neighborhood.

Employees at the North Street Grille gave ice to police so they could give it to the deer after it had been tranquilized.

There is no official word on whether the deer prefers Mike's Pastry or Modern Pastry.