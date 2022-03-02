Service Resumes on MBTA's Green Line Following Power Problem

Service has resumed on the MBTA's Green Line after a power problem Wednesday morning forced service to be suspended between Kenmore and Government Center.
The MBTA said the delays were due to a power problem near Boylston.
Service was suspended shortly after 10 a.m. after earlier reports of delays, with shuttle buses ferrying passengers between Kenmore and Park Street and park Street and Government Center. Service resumed around 11 a.m.
It was the second time on Wednesday that delays were reported on the Green Line.
Earlier in the morning, delays were reported on the E Branch due to an accident near Mission Park.