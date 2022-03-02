Service Resumes on MBTA's Green Line Following Power Problem

Service has resumed on the MBTA's Green Line after a power problem Wednesday morning forced service to be suspended between Kenmore and Government Center.

The MBTA said the delays were due to a power problem near Boylston.

Service was suspended shortly after 10 a.m. after earlier reports of delays, with shuttle buses ferrying passengers between Kenmore and Park Street and park Street and Government Center. Service resumed around 11 a.m.

Green Line: Delays of up to 30 minutes due to a power problem near Boylston. Trains may be held or looped for outbound service. Riders can use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay to get through downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 2, 2022

It was the second time on Wednesday that delays were reported on the Green Line.

Earlier in the morning, delays were reported on the E Branch due to an accident near Mission Park.