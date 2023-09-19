Delta flight makes safe landing at Logan Airport after potential lightning strike

An Airbus airplane heading into Boston's Logan Airport was potentially hit by lightning overnight, according to a Delta Airline spokeswoman.

Delta flight 2346 from Chicago to Boston "landed safely without incident" following that potential lightning strike on arrival, according to Delta. FlightAware shows that the flight arrived in Boston at 11:54 p.m. EST.

The aircraft has been taken out of service to be evaluated, which is aligned with Delta's usual protocols.

There were 85 people onboard the plane.