After Report of 2 Children in Water at Brockton Park, 1 Person Pulled From Water, Search Continues for 2nd

A dive team has been called to help emergency responders after a report of two children in the water at a municipal park in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department responded Saturday night to D.W. Field Park on Oak Street, the department said in a 7:45 p.m. tweet.

BFD Operating at DW Field Park for a report of 2 children in the water. @PCTRT Dive Team responding to assist. — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 15, 2021

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, which is made up of about 70 firefighters from the 27 cities and towns in the county, confirmed its dive team has been requested for assistance with the operation.

*ACTIVATION* Dive team has been requested for a water rescue in Brockton - DW Fields Park on Oak Street. — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) May 15, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.