After Report of 2 Children in Water at Brockton Park, 1 Person Pulled From Water, Search Continues for 2nd

The Brockton Fire Department responded Saturday night to D.W. Field Park on Oak Street, the department said on Twitter

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A dive team has been called to help emergency responders after a report of two children in the water at a municipal park in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department responded Saturday night to D.W. Field Park on Oak Street, the department said in a 7:45 p.m. tweet.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, which is made up of about 70 firefighters from the 27 cities and towns in the county, confirmed its dive team has been requested for assistance with the operation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

