Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wareham police

Don't drive on the beach, warns Wareham Police Department

After a pickup became stuck on Swift Beach, the department released a statement warning against the dangers to the environment and your vehicle

By Sophia Pargas

Wareham Police Department

After one beachgoer found themselves in an unanticipated predicament, the Wareham Police Department is warning the public to keep their cars away from the beach.

On Monday morning, a driver took a Chevy truck onto Swifts Beach and got stuck in the ocean when the tide washed ashore, according to police. Though there were no toxic fluids released into the ocean, officials warn individuals about the risks of driving too close to the ocean.

"Please don't attempt to drive on our beaches," the statement read. "It's dangerous for you, your wallet, and most importantly our environment."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It is unclear if the vehicle was parked on the shore or being driven at the time of the sinking. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Wareham policeBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us