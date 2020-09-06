Dorchester Building Fire Displaces 7 Residents, 1 Cat

Seven residents and one cat were displaced Sunday morning by a building fire in Dorchester, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story building at 6 Brookvale St. around 9 a.m.

At approximately 9:00 am a building fire at 6 Brookvale St. Dor. heavy smoke from the top floor of a 2 1/2 story building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/9OhIOlz7tE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2020

Crews knocked down the heavy fire and were checking for extensions, according to fire officials. Companies successfully got the ladder to the roof while dealing with multiple wires in front of the building, officials said.

Heavy fire knocked down , checking for extensions . All residents safety evacuated from the building. pic.twitter.com/dueat9iRaI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2020

All residents were safely evacuated from the building. One resident and one firefighter were transported to the hospital by Boston EMS.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $150,000, according to fire officials.

Boston Neighborhoods, American Red Cross of Massachusetts and the Boston Fire Department are working to find housing for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by BFD. Companies are on the scene checking for hot spots.