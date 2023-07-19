Local

Dracut

Dracut officer resigns after allegation of high school student relationship

Sunny Nguyen submitted a letter of resignation effective July 19.

By Asher Klein

A file image of Dracut High School
NBC10 Boston

A school resource officer has resigned over an allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Dracut High School, Dracut Police said on Wednesday.

Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave after the school learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between Nguyen and an 18-year-old Dracut High School student. The school district was cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing despite the resignation.

