Dracut officer resigns after allegation of high school student relationship

A school resource officer has resigned over an allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Dracut High School, Dracut Police said on Wednesday.
Sunny Nguyen submitted a letter of resignation effective July 19.
Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave after the school learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between Nguyen and an 18-year-old Dracut High School student. The school district was cooperating with the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing despite the resignation.
