Driver charged in April crash that killed student at UMass Dartmouth

A student driver who hit and killed another student at UMass Dartmouth's campus in April has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, prosecutors said Friday.

Danasia Sampson, a 22-year-old from Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, is due to face the charge in New Bedford District Court on Nov. 7. It wasn't immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could speak to the charge.

The crash on April 6 left 19-year-old Frank A. Petillo Jr. fatally injured. Officers found the New Jersey native seriously hurt on Ring Road about 5:30 p.m. and he was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, officials have said.

Police said at the time that the driver was another student who was found at the scene of the crash, but didn't provide their identity. Sampson was identified Friday as the driver of the Honda Accord that hit Petillo, but prosecutors didn't share what specifically led to the charge against her.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The UMass Dartmouth community is mourning the loss of a freshman who was fatally hit by a vehicle.

A state police investigation concluded last month, at which point a trooper sought to issue a criminal citation against Sampson, but it wasn't officially issued until a clerk magistrate found that probable cause existed for the charge.

More information on the allegations will be released at Sampson's hearing in court next month.

Petillo was a first-year bioengineering student. His death came less than a week after another student, fine arts major Alexandra Landry.