Driver Dies After Early Morning Crash With Truck on I-95 in Mass.

A 19-year-old driver has died after his car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 95 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, police said.

Investigators are still working out what caused the crash, which also left a 19-year-old woman hurt, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 6. The driver, from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had serious injuries, police said.

He died after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. The passenger, from Brockton, had minor injuries.

The driver has yet to be identified. The crash remains under investigation, police said