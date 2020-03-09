Local
Driver in East Bridgewater Crash That Killed 4 High School Friends to Be Sentenced

Prosecutors said he was speeding and trying to pass another car at the time of the crash, police said.

By Staff Report

The driver in an East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, crash that killed four of his passengers was scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Naiquan D. Hamilton, 18, of Stoughton was convicted in February of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. He was 17 years old at the time of the crash.

The May 2018 crash killed 17-year-old Christopher Desir of Brockton, 17-year-old Eryck Sablah of Stoughton and 16-year-old Nicholas Joyce of Stoughton and David Bell 17, of Stoughton.

Hamilton was acquitted of other charges, including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.

