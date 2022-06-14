Local

car crash

Driver in Ski Mask Crashes Carjacked Vehicle in Boston, Is Arrested, Police Say

A chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into three others, and the driver was arrested after trying to run off, Massachusetts State Police said

By Asher Klein

The scene in Dorchester on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after Massachusetts State Police arrested a man in a ski mask who led them on a chase in a vehicle connected to a recent carjacking.
NBC Boston

A person wearing a ski mask and sunglasses in a recently stolen car led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The car had been carjacked several days go, according to Massachusetts State Police. A trooper spotted it and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into three others at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street, police said. The driver tried to run but was arrested on Ashland Street.

One of the people driving a car the suspected carjacker hit had to be cut from their vehicle and was sent to the hospital, police said. They are expected to survive.

Police didn't immediately share the driver's name or more information about the carjacking.

