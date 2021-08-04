Driver in Taunton Deadly Hit-and-Run Due in Court

The alleged driver of a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts, is due in court Wednesday.

Identified by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as 42-year-old Roland Escobar, he faces a long list of charges in Taunton District Court.

Escobar allegedly hit a woman while driving an SUV that, after speeding away, crashed into another vehicle and flipped over, police said.

The SUV hit the woman, identified as 59-year-old Lisa Rocha, on Main Street near Cedar Street about 4:30 p.m., police said. The woman had serious injuries and later died at Morton Hospital.

After hitting Rocha, the SUV sped away, but hit another vehicle on Summer Street and overturned, according to police. A 911 caller had said the vehicle had been driving erratically. Escobar was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney's office said he was taken into custody on a felony homicide charge of operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of drugs resulting in death, manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a death and property damage, among other charges.

This is Escobar's second offense of operating under the influence of drugs, prosecutors said.