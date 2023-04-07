Driver Indicted in Crash That Killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy Students

A New York man has been indicted on over a dozen charges in connection with a fiery crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students late last year.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, was indicted Thursday on four counts of manslaughter, five counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speed, forgery and unlawful use of a license, according to Maine State Police.

After an extensive investigation, state police said it was determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Four students died and three others were hurt when a Range Rover driven by Goncalves-Radding crashed into a tree and burst into flames around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived the crash. All seven people involved in the crash were Maine Maritime Academy students.

Those killed were identified as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Goncalves-Radding is expected to be formally charged at a later date.

Maine Maritime Academy is a four-year college that focuses on maritime training with areas of study including engineering, management, science and transportation. The tragedy hit the tight-knit community hard. The town of Castine has about 800 to 900 residents, roughly the same number of students at Maine Maritime Academy. Some students serve with the local fire department that responded to the scene.

"The Maine State Police recognizes the significant impact this crash has had on the Maine Maritime Academy, the community, and friends and family of those who were injured and killed. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been greatly impacted by this enormous loss," state police said in a statement Friday.