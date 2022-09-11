Local

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

The incident occurred in Ashfield, Massachusetts, about 40 miles north of Springfield

By Jake Levin

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend.

The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of a 53-year-old woman from Winston-Salem.

State police said they believe the woman, whose name has not been released, failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Pleasant Street in Ashfield and proceeded into oncoming traffic on Plainfield Road, where her Toyota Rav4 was struck by a Chevy pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

