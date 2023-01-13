Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off.
It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Rainy surveillance footage shows a suspect vehicle, but it is difficult to decipher a make or model.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-443-1042.
