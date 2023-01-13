Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sudbury

Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash

It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sudbury Police Department

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off.

It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Rainy surveillance footage shows a suspect vehicle, but it is difficult to decipher a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-443-1042.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Sudbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us