Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off.

It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Rainy surveillance footage shows a suspect vehicle, but it is difficult to decipher a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-443-1042.