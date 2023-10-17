music

Dropkick Murphys announce string of Boston shows for St. Paddy's Day

By Matt Fortin

Dropkick Murphys Michel Dussack (6)
Michel Dussack

Saint Patrick's Day in Boston is already an elite combination.

And just announced, hometown band the Dropkick Murphys are once again set to return to Boston and provide the soundtrack to the beloved Irish holiday in 2024.

In other words, they're shipping up to Boston!

The Celtic rock band announced four Boston shows leading up to and on Saint Patrick's Day in 2024, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday.

Here are the dates for their 2024 Saint Paddy's Day string of Boston shows.

  • March 14, 2024 — Citizens House of Blues
  • March 15, 2024 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • March 16, 2024 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • March 17, 2024 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

This article tagged under:

music
