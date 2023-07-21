Local

Dudley police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Dudley Police Department

Police in Dudley, Massachusetts, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

The Dudley Police Department said Friday that it was searching for Rayne Deuyour, last seen July 15.

Deuyour is described as being about 5'1 and 185 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say what Deuyour was wearing when she was last seen, but they released two photos of her.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the Dudley Police Department at 508-943-4411.

