Duxbury Football Game Canceled Amid Probe Into Team's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Duxbury High School's football game this week has been canceled as school officials continue to respond to anti-Semitic remarks made by the team.

Days after the firing of head coach David Maimaron over the use of anti-Semitic language in play calls, the school announced Monday that the team would be required to attend two workshops on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first workshop, which will focus on the Holocaust, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the high school cafeteria, school officials said. The second will be held at some point in the next two weeks.

The game that was scheduled Thursday against Whitman-Hanson will not be played.

"We feel that it is extremely important that this work begins in earnest before our teams compete again," Principal Jim Donovan and Athletic Director Thom Holdgate said in a letter to football players and their families. "Therefore, we have informed Whitman-Hanson today that our teams will not play in any of our scheduled contests this week."

Last week's varsity, junior varsity and freshman football games were also canceled.

The district is hiring an independent investigator to look into the allegations.

High school football is being played in the spring this year in Massachusetts after the fall season was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head football coach at Duxbury High School after an investigation into anti-Semitic language used in play calls.

Last week, Maimaron issued a statement calling the language used March 12 "inexcusable."

“I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th. Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable,” Maimaron said before his firing.

A high school football team allegedly used offensive language during a game.

"I can't imagine being a player on another team or a parent, and being Jewish or a minority, and hearing that," Olivia Nelson, a senior at Duxbury High School, said Wednesday.

The district is working with the Anti-Defamation League on how it responds in the near- and long-terms, officials said in a message to members of the community.

"The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing," they said.

A high school football team allegedly used offensive language during a game.