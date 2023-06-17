Duxbury police officer indicted over allegations of false police report

A police officer in Duxbury, Massachusetts, was indicted Friday after allegedly falsified a police report and intimidated a witness.

The office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says 51-year-old Steven Amado of Plymouth is facing charges of misleading a police officer, intimidation of a police officer and false crime report.

Amado, a 24-year veteran of the Duxbury Police Department, is accused of intentionally misidentifying a driver involved in a crash that caused property damage on May 6.

"The indictments further allege that Amado misled the police department and intimidated a fellow officer involved with the investigation," the district attorney's office said in a press release Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prosecutors did not give any further details about the crash.

Amado has been placed on administrative leave and will be arraigned at a later date, according to Cruz's office.

It was not immediately clear if Amado had an attorney who could answer to the charges.