Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Duxbury

Duxbury police officer indicted over allegations of false police report

Steven Amado, a 24-year veteran of the Duxbury Police Department, is accused of intentionally misidentifying a driver involved in a crash that caused property damage last month, then intimidating a fellow officer involved in the investigation

By Mike Pescaro

generic-gavel
Getty Images

A police officer in Duxbury, Massachusetts, was indicted Friday after allegedly falsified a police report and intimidated a witness.

The office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says 51-year-old Steven Amado of Plymouth is facing charges of misleading a police officer, intimidation of a police officer and false crime report.

Amado, a 24-year veteran of the Duxbury Police Department, is accused of intentionally misidentifying a driver involved in a crash that caused property damage on May 6.

"The indictments further allege that Amado misled the police department and intimidated a fellow officer involved with the investigation," the district attorney's office said in a press release Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prosecutors did not give any further details about the crash.

Amado has been placed on administrative leave and will be arraigned at a later date, according to Cruz's office.

It was not immediately clear if Amado had an attorney who could answer to the charges.

This article tagged under:

DuxburyMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us