Duxbury police warn of water main break causing slick conditions

A water main break on Saint George Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts, prompted a warning from police

A water main break is causing icy driving conditions in Duxbury, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday night.

The break occurred on Saint George Street by Back River Way, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious as the frigid weather makes the road slick.

Temperatures will be in the single digits overnight.

