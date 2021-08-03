Duxbury Public Schools Says It's Investigating ‘Untrue' Allegation of Child Sex Assault

School officials in Duxbury, Massachusetts, wrote to the community Tuesday about an "untrue and harmful" claim of sexual assault on a child in elementary school by an administrator.

Details of the allegation weren't shared, nor was any information divulged about the family making it, though the Duxbury Police Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston it was investigating.

"We are conducting an investigation of this claim without the cooperation of the family and, so far, have found no evidence to support their allegation. Based on student and employee privacy rights, we are sharing this information with you today only because the family has made their complaint public," Duxbury Public Schools interim Superintendent Danielle Klingaman and interim Assistant Superintendent Beth Wilcox said in a statement.

In a separate statement to NBC10 Boston, school officials called the allegation "appalling and deeply disturbing," and said that, while the matter is taken seriously, the family and their lawyer haven't responded to their requests to discuss it.

"We are confident the investigation will prove these charges are without merit," that statement said.

Both statements noted that the person who's been accused is on paid administrative leave while the investigation goes on, and that Duxbury Public Schools will cooperate with police, county prosecutors and child protective services.