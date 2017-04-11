E. Coli Outbreak Shuts Down All But One Location of Chicken & Rice Guys

A local group of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants has closed all but one location due to an outbreak of E. coli.



The Boston Globe is reporting that Boston health inspectors have confirmed seven cases of E. coli that have stemmed from the Allston location of Chicken & Rice Guys, which supplies the food to other outlets in the area. The brick-and-mortar locations in Allston, Downtown Crossing, and the Financial District have been temporarily shuttered and all four food trucks are off the road. The Globe says that as of Tuesday evening, the Medford outlet remained open.



The article says that Boston Inspectional Services will have a meeting with the owner of Chicken & Rice Guys on Wednesday morning to decide on a course of action.

Chicken & Rice Guys posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday saying that it was notified Tuesday by state health officials that several individuals who had been exposed to E. coli between March 27 and 30 listed their food truck or the Allston restaurant as a possible source. Chicken & Rice Guys said it chose to voluntarily shut down its operations "out of an abundance of caution and concern for our customers."

The company said all of its locations will remain closed on Wednesday while it works with health inspectors to remedy the situation.



