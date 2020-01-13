Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Early Morning Blaze Rips Through Fall River Mill Building: Report

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury in the response

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters in Fall River, Massachusetts respond to an early morning blaze Monday, Jan. 12, 2020 at a mill building.
WJAR

Firefighters in Fall River, Massachusetts respond to an early morning blaze Monday, Jan. 12, 2020 at a mill building.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An early morning fire reportedly ripped through a mill building Monday in Fall River, Massachusetts, threatening to jump to another structure before crews were able to contain the flames.

WJAR reports the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at the Stafford Mills complex on County Street. There, crews saw flames extending to the fifth floor in a portion of the structure.

It took firefighters about three hours to control the fire, according to WJAR. Crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a nearby mill.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

opioid bribery 20 mins ago

Ex-Drug Company Execs Face Reckoning in Opioid Bribery Case

car crash 6 mins ago

3 Hospitalized in North Andover Crash

Heavy water damage was reported after the response and the fifth floor of the structure endured heavy fire damage.

One firefighter reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the battle.

It is unclear what caused the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

fireMassachusettsblazeFall Riverfirefighters
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us