Early taste of spring? Temps could reach 60 in some areas this week

We’re still in the thick of the warmup, although on Tuesday it will seem a bit more muted thanks to the cool wind off the water. Translated, that means we’re really NOT aiming for the 60s in Boston or along the immediate North/South Shores.

Our focus for 60s DOES include Lawrence, Lowell, Fitchburg, and Nashua (as well as surrounding communities). It’s here that the steady south winds likely will not be contaminated by the cool ocean waters.

Winds will become a little stronger late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The first to see the ramp up will be the Cape and Islands, then it spreads to the rest of the Commonwealth late night and early morning Wednesday.

In our balmy airmass, there won’t be much cooling Tuesday night. We’re likely to break overnight temperature records as we hover in the upper 40s into Wednesday morning. The afternoon also could see record-setting temperatures as the warm air rushes ahead of the front. While low 60s seem to be the limit, we will be close in both Boston and Worcester.

Much of the day Wednesday is wrapped up in bursts of rain moving up from the south. Both the wind and the rain will culminate in a furious burst between 6-9 p.m. as the front crosses. It’s then that the wind may gust to 50, the downpours drop a quick half-inch of rain, and the temperatures crash from the 50s to the 30s.

We’ll continue to cool into Thursday morning, leveling off in the mid/upper 20s. Wind chills will return to the low/mid-teens as the Sun returns to the picture.

We’re only in the cold for a short period of time, as the next wave of mild air will carry us into late week and the weekend, along with more unsettled weather.