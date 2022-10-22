Early Voting in Massachusetts is Underway

Polls will be open as usual on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but starting today people can cast their ballot early at polling locations like Fenway Park.

Early voting starts today and continues through November fourth across Massachusetts.

Every community is required to have early voting sessions this weekend and next weekend, but hours vary depending on population.

Mass. 2022 Election Guide: Here's Who's on the November Ballot

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And there are some important dates to note. It’s not too late to register to vote – the deadline is October 29th. And vote by mail requests are still being accepted until November first. But since the postal service recommends 7 days for mail-in ballots to arrive, Secretary of State William Galvin is urging people to vote in person.

The state has filled more than a million vote by mail requests already. But return rates have been slow, with the state receiving only about 157,000 ballots so far. Galvin is chalking that up to the four complex ballot questions before voters, which tackle issues from income tax to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

"The most important thing I can say to voters directly above where they vote there is a one sentence statement that will say what a yes vote does and what a no vote does." said Galvin

You can find polling locations and hours in your community at voteinma.com